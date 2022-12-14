CHAMPAIGN — An overnight break-in at a popular west Champaign restaurant has closed the business for Wednesday.
Champaign police Sgt. Brad Krauel said officers were sent to Original Pancake House, 1909 W. Springfield Ave., about 5:16 a.m. for a burglary report.
Because officers were processing the scene for possible evidence, the restaurant closed for the day.
Owner Eric Faulkner said no one was hurt and that the crime involved property only, but he declined to say much more.
On Nov. 10, the restaurant was broken into and its computer stolen. Police arrested Jeffrey Chriswell, 33, of Champaign, who was later charged with burglary to that business as well as the neighboring Ultimate Tan.
However, Chriswell remains at large for those alleged crimes, having failed to come to court Nov. 17 as ordered.
Police ask that anyone who might have information about the break-in to call the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward.