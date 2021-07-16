URBANA — It could be several weeks before the Champaign County satellite jail returns to the condition it was in prior to an Urbana man’s attack on it Wednesday.
But even the status quo for the 25-year-old building at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, is lacking, according to Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
“This incident has shown we need to seriously improve our security at the satellite jail, inside and out,” Heuerman said Thursday, a day after the doors to the sallyport, the drop-off area for prisoners, were breached by a man in a pickup truck.
Yevgeniy Nikolaev, 37, has been charged with a number of crimes in the wake of his alleged attack on the building and one of its employees that began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that after talking to someone through an intercom outside the employee entrance, Nikolaev drove the truck he was in up to the west sallyport door and repeatedly rammed it.
When the door gave way, he drove inside the sallyport, hit an unoccupied prisoner transport van, got out and yelled something. He then got back in the truck and plowed through the east sallyport door. Both garage doors were destroyed.
He also drove through a motorized gate, damaging it, then around to the front of the building where two lieutenants confronted him. One fired several shots at the truck but didn’t hit Nikolaev.
An officer dove for cover as Nikolaev allegedly drove toward him and the glass doors on the west side of the building where the public enters.
After being shot at, Nikolaev drove away from the building and pulled out on Lierman Avenue, crashing the truck — which police soon learned had been stolen in Urbana about four hours earlier — at Main Street.
Dozens of police officers and deputies converged on the area and ultimately cornered Nikolaev inside the Illini FS store at 1509 E. University Ave., U. He had injuries from the truck crash.
After being treated for several hours at Carle Foundation Hospital, he was taken into custody by deputies and housed overnight at the McLean County jail in Bloomington because he was considered a security risk at the Urbana jail.
He is expected to be arraigned via Zoom conference Monday morning by Judge Roger Webber, who has already been assigned another felony case that Nikolaev has.
Meanwhile, the jail, which was considered a crime scene for most of Wednesday, had to be made safe again so that business could continue.
Among the first things to be done, Heuerman said, was to secure the sallyport.
“The county highway department brought a dump truck, and we are using one of our armored SWAT vehicles to block the entrances,” he said.
Since the sallyport cannot be used in its traditional manner, jail officials have worked out a different system to get inmates into the building.
“We have a plan worked out that will still be efficient, just not as efficient as from the sallyport,” Heuerman said, stressing “we are maintaining the safety of the inmates.”
“It just costs us a lot more money to do that when we don’t have the proper things in place,” he said.
Correctional officers were being paid overtime to provide exterior security. The normal staff of 60 is currently down about 10 officers due to resignations, the sheriff said, adding new candidates are being vetted as quickly as possible.
County Facilities Director Dana Brenner said the overhead doors on either end of the sallyport had been replaced a little over a year ago at a price of around $20,000.
“They were original and had lots of problems. They were too heavy to handle the 20-foot span and needed to be lighter and more durable,” he said of the reason for their replacement.
It took several weeks for them to come in, but Brenner said he’s asked the vendor “to talk to the manufacturer to do whatever he can to speed up the manufacturing process.”
A fencing company was also summoned to assess damage to an electric gate and the fence around the loading dock that was hit by the truck.
It’s too early to put a dollar estimate on the damage done or know if there is structural damage to the building, Brenner said.
The other thing done Thursday morning to secure the building was the placement of concrete barriers, weighing about a ton each, in front of the public entrance.
Heuerman said similar concrete barriers, put in place after the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and the twin towers in New York, were removed prior to him taking office in December 2018.
Capt. Karee Voges, who oversees the jail, said they were taken out because people were sleeping behind them, standing on them and hiding behind them.
“We did not want an accident to happen and a civil suit because of an injury,” she said, adding that she preferred a round cement bollard structure, like those in front of the courthouse.
Heuerman said he and Voges have been talking about replacing those for a couple of months, but it simply had not been done.
“We are currently re-doing our security measures. We are looking at new locations for where (concrete) blocks can be placed around the building. Do we need to have more of them and place them around other locations at the facility?” he said.
Rietz said the answer is a resounding yes.
“It is imperative that Champaign County solve this problem and put the right barriers up in front of all of our buildings,” said Rietz, who’s worked at the courthouse for 17 years. “The protections that we have in front of the courthouse should be in front of every county building.”
Heuerman, responsible for security at the jail and the courthouse, agrees with a “but.”
“That all costs money, and whenever I have barely a budget to run the operation as is, that is tough,” said the sheriff.