CHAMPAIGN — A historic lunar-lander float was so important to Joe Powell, 11, that he’ll be sitting on it at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade — after leaving the hospital Monday following a kidney transplant.
The Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society’s float, complete with a mockup of the lunar-lander module, was designed in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, which landed the first two people on the moon, commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin, on July 20, 1969.
The astronomical society won overall best float last year and first in another category the year before.
“The float is titled CUAS Defends Its Title,” Senior Vice President James Wehmer joked. Actually, it’s “Small Steps, Big Leap,” a reference to Armstrong’s historic words.
Doug Rokke of rural Thomasboro built the lunar-lander components of the float with his grandkids, and a team assembled everything in unshaded 90-degree weather in four “waste no time” hours at Wehmer’s Champaign home.
The float also features a hefty styrofoam painting that took 100 hours for Leanne and Scott Glick of Rantoul to create from a composite.
“It was a lot of work because they combined the only four photos existing that show the astronaut and the Earth in the same shot,” Wehmer said.
Another CUAS triumph: Retiring Staerkel Planetarium Director David Leake, a member of the astronomical society, is also this year’s grand marshal. His last day at Staerkel was Monday.
His successor, Erik Johnson, said there will be an audio component to the float, which will play conversations between astronauts and ground crew, including “Eagle has landed,” and verses from the Bible.
The society hopes to inspire ordinary people with the wonders of astronomy.
The club has built a private observatory south of Champaign’s airport. The isolated Prairie Winds Observatory is at 926 County Road 700 E, Tolono, and has monthly events.
This Saturday is the next Family Skywatch open house there, starting at dusk to look at the lunar landing site and other astronomical sites of interest.
“Everyone can enjoy this kind of science, and it often leads young people to develop wonder and scientific curiosity that they can carry with them in their lives,” astronomical society member Joyce Powell said while setting up the float on a trailer. “You don’t have to have a career in science to enjoy nature and to enjoy asking questions.”
As for the special guest, her son Joe is already a major space enthusiast.
“Someone in my class pointed out this anniversary and really fascinated me,” Joe said.
Could he end up becoming an astronaut?
“I don’t know about that,” he said.
Dad Thomas Powell said Joe’s kidney problem runs in the family. Joe’s older brother Michael also has had a transplant.
The Freedom Celebration parade begins at 11:05 a.m., leaving from State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.
You can also look up in the skies at about 9:15 p.m. today for fireworks by Melrose Pyrotechnics. The launch location will be lot E-14 west of State Farm Center.