CHAMPAIGN — Melissa Courtwright has been named the new executive director of C-U at Home, a Champaign agency that serves the homeless.
An announcement from C-U at Home’s board of directors Monday said Courtwright is “a longtime advocate for older adults in Champaign and Vermilion counties” who previously led programs to fight elder abuse and help people live independently as they age.
Courtwright couldn’t immediately be reached, but said in a prepared statement:
“My faith is very important to me and I’ve always been called to work with the most vulnerable people. C-U at Home’s mission is close to my heart. I’m honored to join that mission and this amazing team.”
Maggie Johnson, C-U at Home’s board chair, said Courtwright has experience working with complex mental health and service issues and experience with community organizations in Champaign-Urbana.