CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge 2497 and Danville Elks Lodge 332 will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic Sept. 10.
It will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. by appointment only in the office of Dr. James McKechnie at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center office building, 1405 W. Park St., Suite 306, U.
To make an appointment, call 800-272-0074. A medical referral isn’t necessary, and services will be provided without charge.
The clinic is being sponsored in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Corp.