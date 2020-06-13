CHAMPAIGN — The police chiefs of Champaign and Urbana said they would welcome a hand from social workers, ministers or mental-health professionals when dealing with difficult situations.
Appearing Friday on WDWS radio’s “A Penny for Your Thoughts,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin said, like others, they first need to hear what “defunding” police really means.
“That’s up to our community,” Cobb said. “I can’t say it will or won’t happen. We need to listen and talk. What should that look like?”
“I don’t think it’s an all or nothing option. It’s a continuum,” Seraphin added.
A caller had asked about the concept, something virtually unheard of prior to George Floyd’s death last month at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Seraphin noted his department has taken steps in the last few years to better train officers in how to recognize behavior sparked by mental-health problems.
“If we can partner and help share that load, that’s a perfect way to push that to somebody who is better (trained) than we are,” he said.
Willie Comer, pastor of Berean Covenant Church and director of East Central Illinois Youth For Christ, said “without question,” he’s willing to assist police dealing with people in crisis.
“If the chief called me and said, ‘There’s a family that just lost someone. Can you go spend time?’ That’s what we’re talking about with community policing,” Comer said.
Jason Epperson, pastor of CU Church and another Penny guest, said when people hear “defund” police, it’s “scary.”
“Just like the military has different roles, there are things that others can do,” Epperson said.
On other topics, both Cobb and Seraphin, who have policed locally for 28 and 26 years respectively, said they still are processing the events of the last few weeks, both nationally and locally.
Cobb said he was proud of how his officers, assisted by many other local police and citizens, helped quell the outbursts of violence in Champaign that started at Market Place Mall and spread to other areas of town on May 31.
He and Seraphin said when that happened, planning had already been underway for the successful peaceful protest that took place the next day in Urbana and Champaign.
With any kind of protest, Cobb said police want the groups to be able to get their message across.
“It’s powerful when you are able to do so. People’s voices matter, and we definitely need to listen to all the voices who are speaking their truth and reality,” he said.
“Let’s not bury the issue with a whole lot of other stuff that has nothing to do with the issue,” Comer added, a reference to the looting.
“It makes me sad when the message gets hijacked and hurts people and separates people,” added Epperson. “I try to remind people racism is evil. How do we fight that together? It’s a sad time, but good can come of it. We can be a better community. There’s things that need to be refined in all of us.”