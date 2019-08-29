CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District was named a health department of the year by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
It was the only medium-size health department and the only one in Illinois to receive that honor from the organization this year.
Six other local health departments in New Jersey, Kentucky, Minnesota, Florida, California and Utah were also honored in different size categories.
The professional organization for nearly 3,000 local-government health departments presented the recognitions in July.
The winners were honored for their outstanding achievements in demonstrating innovative ways to improve health and safety, and were judged in part based on their creativity, impact on their communities and their engagement of diverse partners, according to the organization.