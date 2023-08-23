CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign and Urbana school districts are stocking closets to help students who can’t afford needed clothing and school supplies, and they’re inviting the community to join them.
Through Operation Caring Closets, anyone can purchase items off school closet wish lists on Amazon and have the items shipped to the school districts.
The items will be given away free to students in need.
“Many children do not have warm winter clothes, basic hygiene and grooming products and other items needed to succeed at school. It’s a large and often invisible problem," said Kelly Hill, executive director of the CU Schools Foundation.
The foundation is joining the school districts and the United Way of Champaign County in Operation Caring Closets.
Each school district has come up with its own Amazon wish list, with such items as winter gloves, jackets, socks and school supplies.
“Our goal is to see all children succeed in school, and these supplies will help them do their best,” said Sue Grey, president and CEO of the United Way. “It’s critically important that we make sure Operation Caring Closets is sustainable and successful.”
To find each school district’s wish list and place an order or make a donation: cuschoolsfoundation.org/caring