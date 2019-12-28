CHAMPAIGN — The unemployment rate in the Champaign-Urbana metro area fell in November to the lowest its been since October 2006.
The last time the rate was at 3.1 percent or lower was in November 2000.
Last month’s rate is 1.2 percentage points lower than it was a year ago in Champaign-Urbana, according to the latest report from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Champaign-Urbana, 3,800 nonfarm jobs were added in the past year, including:
— 1,600 in government
— 1,300 in leisure and hospitality
— 300 in professional and business services
— 200 in education and health services
— 200 in information
— 200 in mining and construction
— 100 in financial activities
— 100 in transportation, warehousing and utilities
— 100 in retail trade
Meanwhile, 200 job losses were reported in wholesale trade and 100 in manufacturing.
Across the state, the unemployment rate fell in each of the 14 metro areas except the Quad Cities, and the state unemployment rate fell from 4.0 percent to 3.4 percent.
In the Danville metro area, the rate fell from 5.8 last November to 4.6 percent last month.
Earlier this year, the unemployment rate in Danville reached 4.5 percent, which was the lowest since October 2006.
The Danville metro area lost 100 nonfarm jobs in the past year.
While 200 jobs were added in financial services and 100 in professional and business services, 100 job losses were reported in each of the mining and construction, retail trade, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality sectors.
Around the area
All nearby counties saw the unemployment rate drop in November compared to a year ago.
Area 2018 2019
Champaign 4.3 3.1
Urbana 4.5 3.3
Danville 6.5 5.1
Champaign County 4.3 3.1
Douglas County 3.9 3.0
Ford County 4.8 3.8
Piatt County 4.1 2.9
Vermilion County 5.8 4.6
