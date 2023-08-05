CHAMPAIGN — Lee Cabutti’s final public appearance was at the Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game on Aug. 6, 2022.
That game — the first installment of the annual basketball matchup pitting alums from Centennial and Champaign Central — was played at Centennial’s recently renamed Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium.
Cabutti, who passed away on Sept. 8 at age 97, will be front and center in many minds on Saturday night when Champaign Central hosts the event for the first time.
“For my dad now to be passed and to have the game kind of honoring both (Cabutti and Carrodine), who were good men and great coaches and role models,” Lee’s son, Mark Cabutti, said, “I just find it super appropriate.
“I’m just so happy that they’re going to be at least recognizing my father, as well.”
Lee Cabutti saw the Maroons’ alumni score a 124-82 victory against Centennial last year. Spence Johnson, who graduated from Central in 2006, earned most valuable player honors after keying the Maroons with 19 points.
Central controlled the game from the jump, as it spoiled any home-court advantage that the Centennial graduates had.
“He couldn’t believe the crowd, you know, what a nice turnout it was,” Mark said. “And he couldn’t believe how big the Central players were ... they came over and all introduced themselves to him and it made him feel very, very special.”
The contest won’t be held inside Combes Gym, where the court bears the name of the man who coached the Maroons boys’ basketball team from 1956 to 1985.
Expectations of a significant crowd caused the event to move to Central’s newer, larger North Gym. Lee Cabutti, who sat on the Maroons’ bench last year, will be honored during the evening nonetheless.
“That was a great honor to be able to get him to come and sit on the bench and coach the guys up,” organizer Sonny Walker said of the inaugural event.
Both schools’ alumni rosters feature plenty of firepower for the game’s second iteration.
Johnson returns to key a Maroons’ lineup that includes former Wright State player Tim Finke, former Indiana player Verdell Jones III and former Purdue player Jay Simpson.
Finke will match up against his brother, Michael, who headlines Centennial’s roster with former Illinois teammate Rayvonte Rice.
Former Illini football player and one-time Detroit Lions tailback Mikel Leshoure will play for the Chargers, as well.
“I had a few of my friends that really were trying to put into perspective how big of the deal that this event was (going to be),” Walker said. “I knew it was going to be a lot of people, so I’m just hoping we do the same thing this coming year.”
This year’s game will feature a three-point shootout at 5 p.m. ahead of the game’s scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off. Tickets cost $10 and will be available at the gate, which opens at 4 p.m.
Another strong crowd is expected after Centennial’s gym was nearly filled to capacity in 2022; roughly 1,800 spectators were on hand for Central’s dominant victory.
“(That’s) huge for something that’s in the summer and school hadn’t started,” Walker said. “Lots of Central, Centennial alums that had not seen each other in years were in attendance.”
The event will feature live music from DJ Big Bill, and Jason Liggett will be the public-address voice of the event.
Adding to the alums’ motivation for bragging rights is the game’s trophy, which the winning school will keep in its trophy case until next year’s game. Champaign school district Superintendent Shelia Boozer will present the winning school with the trophy following the game.
“The trophy is magnificent,” Walker said. “I can’t wait for people’s reaction when they see this trophy. It is magnificent.”
Plans are for the game to feature a running clock to improve the pace of play.
There will also be tributes to the late Carrodine, who coached at both schools and was the head coach at Centennial from 1978 until 2000. Carrodine passed away in 2017 at the age of 76.
“It means everything for me and my basketball family coming from Centennial. It means everything to be able to do something in his honor,” Walker said. “I want to keep that tradition and give Coach his flowers as much as I can, so we’re just going to keep pushing for Coach Carrodine.”