URBANA — The children arrived in Urbana in May. There were nine of them, ranging in age from 9 to 3.
All of them were malnourished, and some were covered in insect bites, Lucia Maldonado remembers.
“And they were very scared,” she said.
The children and their fathers had fled Guatemala to escape rampant poverty, gang activity and violence. When they got to the border without legal documentation, the adults were arrested, and both they and their children were placed in a U.S. border facility in Texas, where they were held for two or three weeks.
Maldonado said one of the children, an 8-year-old boy “who was so small he looked 4,” recalled riding down a river in a boat and being told by guides to jump into the water and swim to shore. When the group of people hesitated, the boy demonstrated how one of the guides pushed them out of the boat with his foot.
One of the girls recalled they arrived at the detention facility wet and cold. But they weren’t given anything to dry off with or a change of clothes.
“They weren’t given any food, only juice,” said Maldonado, who works with the families as the Urbana School District’s Latino liaison. “They had to sleep on the floor.”
While these particular children weren’t separated from their parents, Maldonado said the girl described the facility as being cold and overcrowded and seeing pregnant women who looked so bad she was afraid they would die.
Now Maldonado and a coalition of local organizations plan to erect a large chain-link cage in downtown Urbana and spend the night in it to call attention to the “dire” situation facing immigrant children at the U.S./Mexico border.
The #UCNoCages rally and candlelight vigil will be held Saturday in front of the Champaign County Courthouse.
The rally begins at 7 p.m., and will be followed by a “speakout” at 8 and vigil at 8:30.
While the children won’t attend for fear they would be rounded up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Maldonado has been outlining their bodies on paper and letting them draw themselves. Then she will cut them out and place them on the cage walls.
“When we talk about this issue at the border, people tend to focus on the adults,” she said. “They forget many of (the detainees) are actually children. I want people to see a representation of them, their little bodies in that cage or in a crowded room, sleeping on the ground ... with little food or drink.
“It shocks me when I hear people say, ‘Oh, that’s not really happening. Families are being treated fairly at the border,’ and some people even being in favor of that,” Maldonado said. “And I want people to understand this is not just a border issue. It’s a Champaign-Urbana issue. These families are here now.”
‘Impossible conditions’
Migrant children aren’t supposed to be held by border agents for more than 72 hours before being sent to the Department of Health and Human Services to find their nearest relative in the U.S. to house them while their immigration cases are being adjudicated.
But U.S. Customs and Border Protection has come under fire for separating them from their parents, detaining them for prolonged periods and keeping them in fenced-in areas that look like dog kennels. Immigration attorneys and doctors are among those who have spoken out about “horrifying” and “potentially dangerous” conditions, including food and toothbrush shortages, children wearing filthy and urine-soaked clothing and flu outbreaks.
“It’s deeply troubling and saddening that the country and current administration are using these people for political gain,” said Brian Dolinar, a local writer and community activist, who is helping to organize the rally.
“These people have been coming here for generations and have been coming here because of impossible conditions at home,” he said. “They’re having to leave their families back home, and they come here hoping for a better opportunity, like so many other people who have come here historically. Furthermore, there’s no evidence that the crackdown at the border has done anything to stem the tide of people coming north despite the increasingly repressive tactics.”
When undocumented immigrants move to the area, where they have family members or community members willing to help them, Maldonado works with the children. Oftentimes, they’ve brought little or nothing with them, so she tries to provide them with clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and “anything they need to be in school.”
‘Coping by themselves’
When the nine children arrived this past spring, Maldonado got them registered in school right away, even though there were only two weeks left.
“One of the main reasons was to make sure they had the opportunity to attend summer school,” she said.
“Unfortunately, it was very obvious from the beginning, most of the kids were not healthy,” she continued. “They looked really skinny and tired. A few of them had a lot of insect bites all over their bodies. We made sure they got doctor’s appointments in the first week.”
But Maldonado said she’s desperate to find counseling services for the children, who have been traumatized by their experience in detention and, quite likely, other experiences prior to then.
“We don’t have any place where we can take them,” she said. “There are no bilingual mental health counselors who are aware of and knowledgeable about the experiences they’ve had. Basically, the children are here just coping by themselves and trying to get better by themselves. That’s something that needs to change.”
Maldonado and other organizers hope the rally raises awareness not only about problems at the border, but also a need for immigration reform and support — financial, social and emotional — for local immigrants, who are working or want the chance to get an education and employment, care for their families and contribute to their community.
“Sometimes, just a smile or being a friendly neighbor can make a big difference,” Dolinar said.