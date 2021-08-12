Called to Serve, Part 8: Urbana Police Officer Paige Bennett
Featured today in Part 8 of "Called to Serve," a weekly N-G series in which law-enforcement officers share stories about their journey to the job with Editor Jeff D'Alessio: Sidney native and Urbana police Officer PAIGE BENNETT.
By PAIGE BENNETT
Growing up in a small town outside Champaign-Urbana, I was highly influenced by both of my parents, who were prominent in my community and would give back in any way they could — mostly volunteering and helping with different groups, church, the volunteer fire department, etc.
It was instilled in me at a young age to help others and treat them respectfully.
After a couple years of going to Parkland College, I finally figured out that being a social worker was the career path I wanted to pursue. I transferred from Parkland to the University of Illinois and attended the School of Social Work.
As a part of my bachelor’s degree, I had to complete an internship. This is when I was introduced to the Urbana Police Department.
I was selected to intern at the police department, and I really enjoyed it.
I was able to experience a lot of different aspects of the department.
I did a lot of ride-alongs with officers, was able to sit in on interviews, went to the schools with the school resource officer and sat in on the crisis-intervention team, steering committee meetings and an investigation done with a multi-jurisdictional team.
This was an aspect of social work I had never been exposed to, and I really enjoyed it.
After I completed my bachelor’s degree, I continued on and got my master’s in social work with a concentration in mental health. The School of Social Work has a lot of great professors, but the one who inspired me the most was Sandra Kopels.
Kopels fostered my newfound interest in the connection between social work and the legal system.
The stories she told about her own experiences really motivated me to find my niche in social work and law enforcement.
It made me look at social work in a different way than I ever had and really broadened my idea of what social work could be.
After graduating with my master’s in social work, I worked for a year as a crisis responder, mostly with kids who have mental and behavioral health problems.
I continued to be encouraged to apply to the police department by Lt. Fitzgerald, and I finally gave in. I was hired, and I haven’t looked back.
I love my job. The people I work with are awesome, and I really enjoy getting to interact with people in the community.
I like to know people’s stories, like where they came from and what led them to where they are now.
I think the way to change stereotypical views and bridge the gap between police and community members is to be respectful and personable.
We are all human, and sometimes it is hard to remember that if you don’t see the person behind the uniform.