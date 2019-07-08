CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help solving several vehicle burglaries that happened last month in northeast Champaign.
Police said a series of vehicle break-ins took place in the Ashland Park Subdivision between 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, and 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.
Taken were cellphones, computers, CDs, headphones, wallets, cash and other items left in unlocked vehicles.
Police said a person of interest was caught on camera checking vehicle doors. He was wearing a white hat, gray jacket, dark pants and black shoes.
Police investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying this man.
If you have information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.