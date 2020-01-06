URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted stealing a camera from a home in that city last spring has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Cervantes Laster, 18, who listed an address in the 2700 block of East Illinois Street, pleaded guilty to theft before Judge Tom Difanis on Monday. In return a more serious charge of residential burglary alleging he entered a home on Pfeffer Road on April 8 intending to steal was dismissed.
As part of his probation, Laster was ordered to spend 60 days in the county jail, which he started on Monday, and get a substance abuse evaluation. He had credit for four days already served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman, who negotiated the plea agreement, said Laster was on probation for burglary when he stole the digital camera. He also had a prior adjudication as a juvenile for robbery.