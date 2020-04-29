Judging from the reaction, one could get the impression that a downstate legislator’s challenge to the governor’s decision extending the state’s lockdown through May is just another campaign issue.
“Representative Darren Bailey’s decision to take to the courts to try and dismantle public health directives designed to keep people safe is an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis, and it’s a danger to millions of people who may get ill because of his recklessness,” Pritzker said.
So take that, Bailey. Throw in a few of Pritzker’s many millions of dollars to pay for campaign ads driving home that theme, and Pritzker would be guaranteed another win at the polls.
But Bailey is challenging the legitimacy of Pritzker’s invocation of gubernatorial emergency powers to limit the spread of the coronavirus in court, not in the town square. So the question of where Pritzker’s emergency powers end and the Bill of Rights begins will be settled by legal interpretation, not campaign rhetoric.
The legal question was addressed, at least initially, Monday when Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney asked one of Pritzker’s six lawyers just how long the governor could impose a lockdown that closes businesses and requires people to stay home and wear facemasks if and when they venture outside.
Assistant attorney general Thomas Verticchio said there are “no limitations in the act regarding the governor’s ability to declare multiple and successive disasters,” that Pritzker is essentially free to shut the state down in perpetuity.
“There’s also nothing in the act that says you get to do this every 30 days. That ain’t in there either, is it? That pesky little thing called the U.S. Constitution is going to have to be dealt with,” McHaney said.
McHaney did, in fact, deal with it, issuing a temporary restraining order that bars Pritzker and his agents from enforcing the terms of his May 20 executive order against Bailey.
The judge scheduled a May 27 hearing to decide whether the injunction will be extended.
Meanwhile, Pritzker, who vowed to “act in a swift fashion to have this order overturned,” filed an appeal Tuesday to the 5th District Appellate Court.
At the same time, Pritzker also has the option of telling the legislature — one firmly controlled by his fellow Democrats — that he needs it to approve an extension of his emergency powers.
McHaney speculated that, if Pritzker should do so, “he could pass that in a New York minute,” and he is, almost certainly, correct.
If the governor really feels it’s important to maintain his emergency powers, he should ask legislative leaders to take action, a move that would provide the imprimatur of legitimacy on his heavy-handed actions.
Demonstrating how thin-skinned he can be when his authority is challenged, Pritzker expressed outrage over Bailey’s lawsuit. He accused Bailey of acting for “political” and “ideological” reasons to “dismantle public health directives designed to keep people safe.” Further personalizing the legal dispute, Pritzker accused Bailey of representing a “danger to millions of people.”
While the governor’s rhetoric is colorful, it belies a disturbing ignorance of the legitimate legal questions that have arisen from his sweeping orders. Just recently, the state appellate prosecutors’ office informed local state’s attorneys that Pritzker’s limits on people’s ability to move about, attend religious services and gather together are legally suspect because they may violate people’s individual rights under the state and federal constitutions.
“... although well intentioned on an emergency basis, (Pritzker’s executive order) is very broad and does not appear to meet strict scrutiny — this is not to mention the executive order appears to be beyond the framework of the specific (legislative) act it cites as support,” wrote David Robinson, assistant director of the appellate prosecutor’s office.
The words “strict scrutiny” refer to the legal requirements that actions like Pritzker’s must be “narrowly tailored” to meet a “compelling state interest” if they are to survive constitutional scrutiny.
Pritzker’s bluster aside, he appears to be, at best, on shaky legal ground.
What the governor is free to do, however, is use persuasion, rather than compulsion, to win compliance with his recommendations.
He, obviously, does not like being challenged by a lowly Republican member of the Illinois House.
Bailey, a farmer, is from Xenia, a small town in Clay County, located in southeastern Illinois south of Effingham. Pritzker’s contempt for him was ill-disguised.
But, as Bailey asserted in his lawsuit, “my freedoms are being trampled on” by what he considers to be the governor’s illegal and excessively rigid lockdown order.
In that sense, this fight is nothing more than an oft-repeated faceoff between individual rights and government authority that must be resolved by the courts.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.