CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters quickly doused a fire in a campus apartment Wednesday night.
A release from department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to a three-story building at 52 E. Armory Ave. at 10:17 p.m. after an apartment dweller smelled a burning odor in a second-floor apartment.
Firefighters found a fire in the wall between two apartments but were able to put it out with fire extinguishers.
The fire was accidental and no one was hurt. The occupants of two apartments were displaced as a result of the small fire.