URBANA — Police are looking for three men who mugged a person in Urbana late Tuesday night, hitting him with a tree branch.
A campus safety alert from University of Illinois police said the man was walking near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street about 11:45 p.m. when he was repeatedly struck from behind with the branch.
The trio stole his backpack then ran south and got on a Mass Transit District bus.
The victim reported the robbery about a half-hour after it happened. He apparently knew one of the muggers. He declined to go to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the mugging is encouraged to contact the UI police at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County
Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visiting www.373tips.com or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app.