Campus Conversation: Illinois Student Government
The Illinois Student Government on Tuesday publicly joined two black student organizations in calling for more transparency about racist incidents reported to the campus and a review of related disciplinary policies. In today’s podcast, student body President Connor Josellis and Vice President Jack Langen talk about those demands and the climate on campus.
They also preview other issues they plan to tackle this year — such as cutting textbook costs and course fees, promoting clean energy and a “student climate action plan,” and bringing presidential primary candidates to campus.
The full talk is above; a few excerpts can be found below:
What was your reaction to the noose found at Allen Hall?
Josellis: I honestly just think it’s disgusting. When something like that happens, you’re kind of taken aback. I’ve been here for three years. Part of you loves this university and loves the culture surrounding it, and something like this comes up, and it’s just a shame, really ...
At the end of the day, we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure the students feel comfortable on campus. In coming weeks, you will definitely be seeing student government doing some dialogue series and listening sessions on this issue.
Langen: At first, I was more startled, and then sad that a specific student would go into Allen Hall and make this blatantly racist thing happen. It makes me sad because it’s not an accurate representation of students at the U of I at all ... I think putting out that statement with those groups and ISG leaders really put out a message that the students at U of I stand together.
Do most students understand the seriousness of this and the imagery associated with a noose? Would some people try to pass it off as a joke, or do you think this is something that hits people really hard?
Josellis: I do think it’s something that hits students hard. I think we’ve kind of grown up in an age where it’s been known that symbols like this are unacceptable and representative of something larger. If there are students, as I’m sure there are in a constituency as big as the one we have, that maybe aren’t really aware of what this could mean, or the implications behind it, hopefully we’re doing our job and making students aware of it, by doing our statement and making people aware of the situation. And hopefully, the university is on the same page with that as well.
What else is on the student government’s agenda this year?
Josellis: In 2018, our student government was part of the largest leap in voter registration and voter turnout in really decades ... We’re really looking at keeping the momentum going. On Quad Day, we were lucky enough to have the county clerk come with us and share a booth so he could register students to vote there. ...
One of my big plans hopefully is I’d like to see some presidential primary candidates from both the Democratic and Republican side come down to campus. I’m envisioning a forum-type event. It’s kind of a big ask, but if candidates come to campus, students are excited, and we want to keep pushing civic engagement as much as we can.