UI junior JULIA GREUEL is the Energizer Bunny behind the lively student sections supporting a dozen Illini teams, from the Orange Krush to the Net Nuts. The president of Illini Pride works three jobs but makes it to every UI sporting event she can.
In this episode of Campus Conversation, Greuel talks with staff writer Julie Wurth about the group’s charity work, a possible Illini mascot (she prefers “Champ”), new traditions (“Thunderstruck”?) and the challenge of filling student sections when every game is broadcast on TV or online.
The full episode is above; a sampling is below:
For the football game vs. Nebraska, the athletic department decided to give out free tickets to students, filling Block I for the first time in awhile. Some students said Illinois should do that for every game. Do you agree?
That was definitely on Lovie (Smith). He wanted it for that Nebraska game, because he knew if Memorial Stadium was packed and loud how much of a difference it would make in that game.
I actually work in marketing in athletics, so my answer is going to be no. I think if you made every game free, it would be really difficult to sell tickets ever. Also, I think it would upset a lot of season ticket-holders when it comes to nonstudents. So while it would be great to fill Block I every day, I think it would be a little difficult to give free tickets away every day.
Is it tough drumming up support when the program has been down for so long?
Sure. Whether it’s our main sections like Orange Krush or Block I, or some of our smaller sections with our Olympic sports, we see far more success and energy in our sections when the team is succeeding. But I think that whether or not a team is succeeding, you’re kind of seeing student sections dwindle across the nation. ... Schools like Kentucky’s basketball team still have issues filling their student section, so it’s not just us and it’s not just our record. There’s a lot of other factors that play into how packed our stadiums are.
Where does Illini Pride stand on the whole ‘Do we need a mascot’ issue?
I would love to have a mascot. I think it’s tricky just trying to find the right tone and then getting fans to be OK with it and them to accept it. I think mascots play a big role in fan development and how fans connect with the university, especially when it comes to younger generations. ... I also think there’s going to be a lot of pushback when we do finally get one, which I hope is sooner rather than later. But I think as generations carry on, it will eventually be accepted by the athletic community.
Illini Pride supported Chief Illiniwek for many years. It’s interesting that you guys have let that go.
We have definitely let it go. It’s our biggest job to support Illini athletics, and Illini athletics obviously doesn’t support the older logo and the older mascot.