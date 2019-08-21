Streets surrounding dorms on campus were filled with cars and traffic cones as students in orange shirts approached to offer to help new students quickly empty their trunks.
Campus was buzzing already Tuesday, when members of the dorms’ Living and Learning Communities moved in. And it’s only going to get busier on Thursday’s campus-wide move-in day.
“The best way I can put it is ‘hectic,’” I-Guide campus coordinator Christopher Corcoran said.
On Tuesday, 250 students volunteered to help with moving freshmen in. On Thursday, that number will balloon to 450. And preparation begins early.
“We have a team that really works on this all the way back to November leading up to move-in day,” said University Housing spokeswoman Chelsea Hamilton. “Once somebody comes up into their hall, they have 20 minutes to unload their vehicle. And that’s not a lot of time. But with the help of our I-Guides, we’re able to unload the vehicle, get the resident checked in and get them back into their room in a 20- to 30-minute timespan.”
Hamilton’s advice to Champaign-Urbana residents planning to drive on campus Thursday: Avoid it, particularly four streets — Kirby, Fourth, Lincoln and Pennsylvania.