URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged with several offenses after his weekend attempt to flee from police left an officer injured.
Cameron Land, 24, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Melrose Village, was charged Tuesday with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card, resisting a peace officer, and driving under suspension.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop that University of Illinois police Officer Ryan Snow made near Green and Chestnut streets at 1:40 p.m. Saturday on the west side of Campustown.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Snow detected the smell of alcohol and cannabis coming from Land, the driver. When Land got out of the car, he allegedly tried to run from Snow, prompting the officer to take him to the ground. In the tussle, Snow’s finger was broken.
A search of Land turned up about 3 grams of cannabis and $4,560 cash in his pocket. In the car he was driving, police found a loaded Glock 9 mm that had been reported stolen from Marion County, Ind.
Police learned that Land did not have an FOID card and that his license was suspended. The police report said Land refused to submit to testing for alleged impaired driving.
Over the weekend, a judge set bond for Land at $10,000 after hearing he had prior convictions for resisting a peace officer and felony theft. Land posted $1,000 cash and was released.
Judge Roger Webber advised him Tuesday that if he’s convicted of the possession of a firearm without a FOID card, he faces a mandatory sentence of two to five years in prison. He faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years for possession of a stolen firearm. The DUI and resisting charges are less serious Class 4 felonies, and the charge for driving under suspension is a misdemeanor.
Land is due back in court Oct. 22.
UI police spokesman Pat Wade said Snow is expected to be on light duty for several weeks while his finger heals.