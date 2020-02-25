In just one week, Democratic voters in 14 states and one territory will head to the polls on the most consequential day on the presidential primary calendar. How should those still in the running to face Donald Trump approach this all-important week, which includes a debate tonight (7 p.m., CBS) and the South Carolina primary on Saturday?
For analysis, we asked back UI political science Professor BRIAN GAINES.
— BERNIE SANDERS has only a small lead in delegates, but is near the top in most state polls, and is thus being treated not merely as a frontrunner, but as a presumptive nominee. As attention shifts from whether he’ll win the most delegates, to whether he will win a majority, he should expect more, and fiercer, attacks, mostly suggesting that he is a poor bet to beat Trump.
He should have rebuttals ready, and should perhaps expect more focus on his many past expressions of admiration for leftist autocrats and whether his health-care plan adds up.
— JOE BIDEN has the most at stake on Leap Day. A slight win or even a second-place finish in Carolina, which he has promised to win big, would likely echo as anemic March 3 results, finishing off his career. Everyone gets tongue-tied now and then, but his verbal stumbles have piled up into an emerging consensus that he’s not mentally sharp.
With yet another crowded stage, he’ll be tempted not to waste a second, but should, instead, slow down and sound measured, not panicked.
— PETE BUTTIGIEG, currently only 11 delegates behind Sanders, is holding a weak hand because his strong finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire didn’t carry even to Nevada, let alone many polls beyond.
Along with AMY KLOBUCHAR, he needs to chip away at Sanders as too risky a pick while also elbowing his way to the front of the “Who else?” line, somehow without seeming to be a bickering also-ran and/or a wannabe running mate.
— Many observers thought that ELIZABETH WARREN had her best debate in Las Vegas, but she saw no payout in the caucus results. If she has no first-place finish beyond her home state of Massachusetts, there will be no point in extending the campaign past March 4.
Having chosen to run left, with Sanders, she has no obvious path, and may now be running for a position in a hypothetical Sanders cabinet.
— MIKE BLOOMBERG, latecomer to the debates, was savaged by the others in Nevada. That he had few, poor comebacks for very predictable complaints has left many convinced that he’s out of his depth. But his strategy of saturating the airwaves was always unusual, and he can use tonight to try out some of the rebuttals he neglected to offer last time, hoping that what happened in Vegas will stay there.