Candidates forum on tap tonight
The first of two candidates’ forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, NAACP Champaign County and The News-Gazette will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Champaign City Building, 102 N. Neil St. (televised live on CGTV, live-streamed on the city’s website). The lineup:
7-7:30 p.m
Circuit clerk candidates Robert Burkhalter and Susan McGrath.
7:35-8:20 p.m.
6th Circuit judge candidates Troy Lozar, David Moore, Ramona Sullivan and Ruth Wyman.
8:25-8:55 p.m.
County board district 8 candidates Emily Rodriguez and Giraldo Rosales.
