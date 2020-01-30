ELEX candidate forum

Provided The first of two candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, NAACP Champaign County and The News-Gazette will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the city council chambers at the Champaign City Building, 102 N. Neil St.
Listen to this article

The first of two candidates’ forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, NAACP Champaign County and The News-Gazette will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Champaign City Building, 102 N. Neil St. (televised live on CGTV, live-streamed on the city’s website). The lineup:

7-7:30 p.m

Circuit clerk candidates Robert Burkhalter and Susan McGrath.

7:35-8:20 p.m.

6th Circuit judge candidates Troy Lozar, David Moore, Ramona Sullivan and Ruth Wyman.

8:25-8:55 p.m.

County board district 8 candidates Emily Rodriguez and Giraldo Rosales.

News-Gazette