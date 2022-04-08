URBANA — A candlelight vigil for murder victim Nzengeli Mfwamba will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Champaign County Courthouse at 101 E. Main St., U.
Mr. Mfwamba was killed April 7 outside his home. His accused killer, 23-year-old Dominic A. Fortune, had a child with Mr. Mfwamba’s daughter, Sephora Mfwamba, and was forbidden by a court order of protection to be near her or the home where she lived with her parents and siblings, authorities said.
The vigil will be held by Courage Connection, which helps victims of domestic violence, and is open to the public.
Nearly 100 Illinois residents lose their lives to domestic violence each year, the agency said.