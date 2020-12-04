URBANA - A University of Illinois student who had a large amount of cannabis and cannabis edibles apparently intended for sale in his home has been criminally charged.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Ryan Harper, 22, in his apartment in the 900 block of West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, Thursday after finding about two pounds of cannabis and cannabis products.
UI police Lt. Joe McCullough said officers received tips several weeks ago that Harper had and was selling large amounts of cannabis from his apartment.
Officers did controlled buys and gathered enough information to seek a search warrant from a judge.
They went to his apartment about 11:40 a.m. Thursday and found a total of about 890 grams (about two pounds) of cannabis, THC wax and cannabis-infused edibles.
McCullough said they also found about $16,000 cash that included marked money used by police informants to buy drugs from Harper and a 9 mm gun and ammunition for it.
McCullough said Harper has a firearm owner’s identification card.
Harper was charged Friday with a single count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.