URBANA — An honorably discharged Navy veteran who had about a pound of cannabis and a gun in a car on an interstate highway in Champaign County has been sentenced to probation.
Malcolm Barnes, 27, who listed addresses in Decatur and Riverdale, told Judge Roger Webber he was sorry and admitted he “wasn’t thinking that day.”
“This was a wakeup call to me to think and not to do things so brazenly,” Barnes told the judge.
He pleaded guilty in November to possession of fewer than 500 grams of cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Champaign that happened on Oct. 2, 2020.
Barnes was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding. Illinois State Police found a gun in the console, ammunition in the glove box and about a pound of raw cannabis in the car.
Even though Barnes had no criminal convictions and a firearm owner’s identification card, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher called the combination of a gun and that much cannabis a “red flag.” The gun was not properly cased and therefore was considered to be carried illegally.
Defense attorney Brian King of Champaign presented the judge with letters of recommendation for Barnes, who suffers from anxiety and depression and is on disability for issues related to his military service.
“I know it was a lot (of cannabis) but there was no indication that he was selling it,” said King, who agreed with Fletcher’s recommendation that Barnes be sentenced to probation so he can get help for his mental issues.
Sentencing Barnes to 30 months of probation and a street value fine based on the value of the cannabis of $3,300, Webber said he found Barnes’ remorse “genuine.”
“I rarely hear people apologize for their behavior,” Webber said.
Fletcher had dismissed a more serious charge of armed violence in return for Barnes’ guilty pleas.