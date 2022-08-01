URBANA — Three Champaign men who ran from police in downtown Champaign early Sunday morning were charged with weapons and drug offenses.
Donald Dowds, 34, who listed an address in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue, Demeris Miner, 36, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Curtis, C, and Audrian Caston, 28, of the 1100 block of North Walnut Street, were all charged Monday with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful possession of a firearm. Miner was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
A Champaign police report said officers saw a group of five or six men walking in downtown Champaign about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, one of whom had a black satchel strapped across his chest.
The men got into two different vehicles, which fled from police in different directions.
One of those vehicles ultimately crashed into a tree on the west side of Martin Luther King school on Fairview Avenue and the three occupants ran.
Police caught up to Miner, who refused several commands to get on the ground. After his arrest, police found a black satchel with a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen out of Mississippi.
On Miner police found about $1,600 cash.
Dowds also ran from police, admitting to them when caught that he is on federal probation for a firearms offense.
Caston, believed to be the driver, was also arrested after he ran from the officers.
In the car, police found about 2 pounds of cannabis and several cell phones. Just outside the passenger side of the car they also found a stolen gun.
Judge Ramona Sullivan set bond for Miner and Dowds at $200,000 and for Caston at $150,000. Dowds was to return to court Tuesday with an attorney. Miner and Caston are due back in court Sept. 13. All three men have prior felony convictions, court records show.
If convicted of armed violence, the trio faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.