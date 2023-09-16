TILTON — A combination cannabis dispensary and lounge will open its doors next weekend in Tilton.
Parkway Dispensary and Molly’s Joint will hold a grand opening Sept. 23.
Beginning at 1 p.m., the nine-hour free open house celebration staged by The 1937 Group will include education and entertainment presented by local event partners and national cannabis culture and lifestyle brands.
The education portion will feature workshops and information sessions on responsible cannabis consumption, health benefits and cultivation.
Entertainment will include live music, art displays and interactive experiences that celebrate the culture of cannabis.
There will also be food trucks and refreshments.
Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group, said the cannabis complex has been in development for more than four years.
“Parkway Dispensary and Molly’s Joint represent not just a business venture, but a culmination of our vision to create a space where cannabis enthusiasts and adults can come together, relax and enjoy the very best of what the industry has to offer,” Jackson said.
Parkway Dispensary is an adult-use cannabis dispensary. The 1937 Group is a minority-owned, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Chicago.
Molly’s Joint is an age 21-plus cannabis lounge.
It will provide an area for consumption, a full bar/restaurant, a gaming area and indoor event spaces.
The complex also features an outdoor event space designed to accommodate a variety of activities from live music concerts to community-led seasonal markets.
Ground was broken on the dispensary-lounge in March.
Developers for the cannabis facility came to Tilton after they were turned down by the Danville City Council, which had already approved two cannabis businesses.
Former Tilton Village President David Phillips said earlier this year the combined cannabis businesses will create more than 100 jobs.
It is projected to generate about $15 million for the Tilton economy. The village was estimated to realize about $900,000 in sales tax and utility tax annually.
He said that money could be used to offset the police budget and emergency-response budget.
Phillips said Tilton officials spoke with police and sheriff’s departments in towns that had cannabis lounges, and they reported no problems.
Current Village President Bill Wear was unavailable to comment.
Tilton is south of Danville. The cannabis complex is located at 2 Donna Drive.