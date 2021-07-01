URBANA - An Urbana man who admitted he possessed cannabis and cannabis edibles that he intended to sell has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Christopher J. Wilson, 27, whose last known address was in the 400 block of West Park Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on Dec. 8, 2020, a Secretary of State police officer pulled Wilson over in Urbana for an alleged traffic offense and could smell the strong odor of cannabis coming from his vehicle.
Wilson admitted he had cannabis. The officer found a total of 634 grams - over a pound - of cannabis, cannabis edibles, and cannabis wax products in the vehicle.
In exchange for Wilson’s plea, other counts alleging he had anti-anxiety and Ecstasy pills were dismissed.
Also dismissed was another criminal case in which Wilson had been charged with being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful use of weapons.
At Wilson’s request, Rosenbaum agreed to recommend him for substance abuse treatment in prison. He was given credit on his sentence for 205 days served.
Alferink said Wilson had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, robbery, driving under the influence and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.