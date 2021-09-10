URBANA - An Urbana man already facing a driving under the influence charge has been accused of having several pounds of cannabis earlier this summer.
Wednesday, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber arraigned Demaris Miner, 34, on charges of cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of cannabis in connection with approximately 5.7 pounds of cannabis found in a car in downtown Champaign as police investigated a shooting.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum told Webber that on June 17, police were sent to a call of shots fired at Market and Taylor streets. They saw a group run toward a car that was parked in the 0-100 block of Main Street, just north of where the shooting had happened.
As police looked in the car, McCallum said they could see in plain view, not properly packaged, several bags that contained a total of 2,627 grams of cannabis.
A search of the car turned up bills and legal documents with Miner’s name on them as well as an airline bag receipt that showed he had flown from Chicago to San Francisco on June 14 and returned to Chicago on June 15.
At the time, Miner, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Curtiss Drive, was on probation for reckless discharge of a firearm for firing a gun outside a store on North Market Street in Champaign in January 2019.
The following week, Miner was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs for allegedly speeding on U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro on June 23.
McCallum told the judge that Miner’s fingerprints had been found on almost all the packages in the car that contained cannabis.
After hearing of his prior convictions, including a 2005 case for manufacture or delivery of cannabis, Webber set Miner’s bond at $10,000 but allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance since he had been showing up for his court hearings.
If convicted of cannabis trafficking, Miner faces eight to 30 years in prison.
Webber set his cases, including a petition to revoke his probation for the reckless discharge of a firearm, to Sept. 14.