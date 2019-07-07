There’s a trend — both in the U.S. and abroad — to abolish the death penalty, says Delphine Lourtau, who studies the issue as executive director of the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide.
Among the domestic statistics:
• Over the past 13 years, nine states have abolished capital punishment — New Jersey (2007), New York (2007), New Mexico (2009), Illinois (2011), Connecticut (2012), Delaware (2016), Maryland (2013), Washington (2018) and New Hampshire (2019).
• Four of the 29 that allow it — California, Colorado, Oregon and Pennsylvania — currently have gubernatorial moratoria.
• The number of executions has been on the decline since peaking at 98 in 1999. In 2009, there were 52; in 2018, 25.
So far this year, there have been nine, all in five states — Alabama (three), Georgia (two), Texas (two), Florida (one) and Tennessee (one).
“That converges with a global trend,” said Lourtau, noting that the center’s international death penalty database lists far fewer countries/territories that allow executions (84) than ever before.
According to the United Nations, 34 countries have outlawed the death penalty since the turn of the century, including Argentina, Greece, Mexico, Senegal and Turkey.
But it’s not so easy to track in some corners of the world, Lourtau said. Take China, which primarily uses lethal injection to carry out executions for certain crimes, but where such deaths are classified as state secrets.
The whole of Europe has abolished the death penalty, Lourtau said, a sticking point for Turkey’s application into the European Union, which requires that capital punishment not only be legally abolished but renounced to never be revived, as well.
“The abolition process was gradual,” she said, adding that the U.S. is not unique with its federal and state governments each using capital punishment at their legal discretion. Nigeria is the same, with both a federal criminal system and more than 20 provinces with their own systems.
But despite the bans in Illinois and elsewhere across the U.S., there are very few countries that carry out more executions each year than ours, Lourtau says.
“Five that we know about,” she says. “And the U.S. has been for close to a decade the only country in the Americas to carry out an execution.”