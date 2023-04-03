Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.