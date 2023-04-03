URBANA — Urbana-based Carle Health is now an eight-hospital system, with the addition of three Peoria-area hospitals.
With an integration deal finalized over the weekend, Carle is now the new parent organization of UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, which includes Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals and their affiliated clinics, along with Trillium Place behavioral health services and Methodist College, Peoria.
The names of the three hospitals have changed to Carle Health Methodist, Carle Health Proctor and Carle Health Pekin hospitals.
The addition of the Peoria-area health services adds 634 hospital beds, more than 850 doctors, 76 clinics, additional home health and hospice services and a level two trauma center to the Carle system.
In addition to its flagship hospital, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Carle also has hospitals in Hoopeston, Olney, Normal and Eureka.