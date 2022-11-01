URBANA — Carle Health, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois have signed a strategic affiliation agreement — which is another step along the way to an acquisition that will make Carle an eight-hospital system next year.
Non-binding letters of intent were signed last December, and when the transaction is finalized next spring, Carle will become the new parent organization of UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, which includes thee Peoria-area hospitals — Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals — along with affiliated clinics, UnityPlace addiction and mental health services and Methodist College in Peoria.
Pending regulatory approvals, the transaction is set to be finalized April 1, 2023, according to Carle.
Meanwhile, Carle, UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will be working together over the next few months, and will be continuing to explore opportunities “to enhance efficiencies, optimize performance and increase access to quality, high-value care in the region,” according to the three systems in announcing the signed agreement.
“We are thrilled about this opportunity to engage with more individuals and families from our Central Illinois communities to help them achieve their best health,” Carle President and CEO Dr. James Leonard said.
“As we work to earn the status of trusted health care partner in the greater Peoria region, we will leverage best practices of both teams to enhance the patient experience and bring innovation and individualized care for years to come,” he said.