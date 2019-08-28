URBANA — The Carle Cancer Center and two other Illinois health providers will share in nearly $30 million in federal funding to support clinical trials in their communities.
The money is being distributed over six years to National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program sites.
Carle will receive $1.36 million for this year, with a total $8.16 million projected over six years, according to an announcement by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.
Carle is getting a significant increase over what it received in the last funding cycle in 2014, which was about $1 million a year for five years.
Carle officials consider the increase to be an achievement due to the community’s support of ongoing clinical trials. Carle has nearly 100 clinical trials under way for cancer prevention, control, screening and post-treatment surveillance.
“Additional funding allows us to expand clinical trial participation in more rural and underserved areas. We can also develop new trials to better understand cancer care delivery to better support patients and families,” said Betsy Barnick, research coordinator, the Carle Mills Breast Cancer Institute. “The ability to reach more patients broadens the impact of the research not just for them but for generations who follow.”
Other Illinois recipients include:
— Heartland Cancer Research at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur: $2.76 million for 2019, with a total $16.5 million projected over six years.
— Stoger Hospital of Cook County, Chicago: $833,400 for 2019, with a total $5 million projected over six years.