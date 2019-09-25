CHAMPAIGN — An education event about the upcoming Medicare open-enrollment period will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 in Champaign.
The free event is being sponsored by Carle and Christie Clinic, and will take place at the administration building at Carle at the Fields, 3310 Fields South Drive, C.
Included will be health screenings, demonstrations, a light lunch, flu shots from Walgreens, presentations by physicians and CRIS Healthy Aging Center, a virtual aging experience demonstration and information about community resources.
Open enrollment for Medicare coverage for next year will run from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
During this annual enrollment period, Medicare beneficiaries can switch from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage plans or change from Medicare Advantage back to original Medicare. They can also make changes in their Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.