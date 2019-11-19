DANVILLE — The projected price tag for Carle’s planned new consolidated medical campus in Danville has grown to $70 million.
Updated project details plus a new rendering of what the new campus west of the downtown would look like will be presented tonight to the city council — though the council isn’t expected to make a decision until next month, according to Caleb Miller, Carle’s senior vice president of primary care and specialty care services.
Miller said Carle has acquired the majority of the 60 properties it needs for its new 17-acre campus overlooking the east edge of Ellsworth Park.
The new campus — originally presented as a $50 million project — would combine Carle facilities on Fairchild and North Vermilion streets into 150,000 square feet of new space to be built between Logan and Gilbert streets.
Miller said it hasn’t yet been determined whether there would be one large building or multiple buildings on the new campus.
If given the go-ahead at the city council level, Carle’s next step would be to file an application with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board — the state regulatory body with authority to approve or reject certain medical construction projects — in the first quarter of next year, Miller said.
Part of Carle’s plans calling for eliminating a two-block section of Logan Avenue continues to be opposed by OSF HealthCare, and OSF is encouraging Danville residents who believe that move would be a disservice to the community to let city officials know where they stand.
“This would significantly impact access to OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center and create a critical delay for patients seeking care, particularly emergency services,” OSF Sacred Heart President Dr. Jared Rogers said. “This additional time could be the difference between life and death for some of our patients. OSF HealthCare believes that such a risk must be addressed before any road closure can be considered.”
Miller said Carle has worked with an outside party on a traffic study for that area, and based on the city’s current infrastructure there would be an increase in travel times of less than 30 seconds.
Dr. Charles Dennis, Carle’s chief medical officer, said that increase, from a clinical standpoint, wouldn’t be meaningful.
That’s because emergency treatment begins on a patient the moment paramedics arrive with the ambulance and continues, with paramedics in touch with the emergency department, all the way to the hospital, he said.
In cases in which someone in a critical emergency condition is being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, Dennis said, the best remedy is to educate the public that the safest transport in these cases is in an ambulance.
To nullify the travel time difference, Carle has been working with the city on road enhancements and new traffic signal technology, Miller said.
At the core of this project is helping improve health outcomes for Danville and the rest of Vermilion County, Dennis said. Carle can best address that in partnerships with the community, he said.
Also important is the fact that the new campus would be built in an area in need of urban renewal, and it would be close to green space that could help promote exercise and a healthier lifestyle, he said.
Carle currently leases its space on Fairchild, and that lease will be ending, Miller said. The Carle-owned space on Vermilion will be sold or repurposed, he said.