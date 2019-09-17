URBANA — The Carle health system has a new chief operating officer.
Matthew Kolb has been named new executive vice president and system chief operating officer, Carle announced Tuesday.
Kolb first joined Carle in 2014 as vice president of operations, and has held several leadership positions, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief administrative officer overseeing management and analytics, information technology, virtual health and innovation.
Kolb holds a law degree from University of Missouri School of Law, a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois.
Kolb is also a 1999 graduate of Centennial High School, Champaign.
Before coming to Carle, he held leadership positions with Allina Health, Minneapolis.
At Carle, Kolb has also developed and expanded several of Carle’s specialty institutes and advanced Carle-owned Health Alliance Medical Plans’ provider network.
“Matt is a true servant leader and is patient-centered in his approach,” said Dr. James Leonard, Carle’s president and CEO. “He has a clear vision for Carle and a strong grasp of the system’s operational needs moving into the future.”