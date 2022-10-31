URBANA — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract, officials announced late Monday afternoon.
The arrangement covers Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston and surrounding communities.
"Finalization of this contract will allow Medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by the Carle providers they have come to know and trust throughout the years," Carle announced.
In a statement, Carle Executive Vice President & Chief Financial/Strategy Officer Dennis Hesch said: “We never lost sight of our patients. Negotiations have many moving parts that in the end, all need to balance but we were determined to keep trying until we reached a contract that is good for our patients, our hospitals and provider offices and for the state and Aetna.”
More to come