Carle reports 83 COVID patients, 22 in ICU, at Urbana hospital; 196 fatalities statewide include Champaign, Douglas, Vermilion residents
Twenty-two of the 83 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Thursday by Carle Health.
That’s nine more than on Wednesday and the most ICU patients at the Urbana hospital since Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18.
Before Thursday, the highest total was two days ago — when 15 of 70 patients were in intensive care.
The 82 total COVID-positive patients reported Thursday were also the most since Carle began making data available daily on its online dashboard.
In all, 124 patients with COVID are hospitalized at four Carle facilities, with 29 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 23 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 15 (two in ICU).
Reporting three COVID patients, none of them in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital.
Here’s an overview of the data since Nov. 18 for Carle's Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 701 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 134 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 15 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — five fewer than on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 42 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus — the most of the second wave of the pandemic.
Statewide, 1,081 of 5,138 hospitalized COVID-19 patients were in ICU, with 647 of them on ventilators, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon.
The state also reported 196 more lives lost to COVID-19, including a Champaign County man in his 90s, a Douglas County man in his 90s and a Vermilion County man in his 70s.
Here's a full list of Thursday's fatalities:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Alexander County: 1 male 80s
- Boone County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 4 males 90s; 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Douglas County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s
- Hardin County: 1 male 70s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s
- Johnson County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Lee County: 1 female 100-plus
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s
- Mercer County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Morgan County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Perry County: 1 female 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 100+
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- White County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s