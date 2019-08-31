URBANA — Neurosurgery residents from across the country are gathered in Champaign-Urbana this weekend for two days worth of hands-on training in the kinds of complex brain surgeries they may one day be performing on live patients.
On hand to help the 20 residents train Friday and today are 25 neurosurgeons, two from Carle and others from outside the area.
This isn’t a simulated training exercise.
This is hands-on training with cadavers, and each training station has been set up with operating room equipment supplied by the manufacturers of what’s used at Carle, according to Carle neurosurgeon Dr. Wael Mostafa, the course director.
Opportunities such as this for skull base surgery training are offered across the country, but often residents have to travel outside the Midwest to take advantage of them, Mostafa said.
“We’re trying to bring it nearer to home,” he said.
The local course is being offered through Carle in cooperation with the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the University of Illinois Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute and the UI Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.
The Beckman Institute did the MRI scanning of the heads being used for the training, and the instruction and labs will be done at Carle and the medical school lab on campus.
Mostafa, who has been with Carle for a year, said neurosurgery requires the longest residency — seven years — for doctors.
“It’s vital that the next generation of neurosurgeons learns to treat skull base tumors, brain aneurysms and other medical indications that require complex microsurgery,” he said.
The neurosurgeons coming to teach aren’t being paid, though the cost of their transportation and stay in Champaign-Urbana is being covered, Mostafa said. They’ll be sharing advanced approaches with the residents, and each is being be paired off with a resident for one-on-one instruction, he said.
The course includes both lectures and actual surgery practice on the cadavers including both open surgeries and minimally invasive procedures involving an endoscope inserted through the nose, Mostafa said.