Carle campus
Carle senior vice president Caleb Miller at this morning's news conference in Danville.

DANVILLE — Carle announced it’s building a 17-acre medical campus west of downtown Danville to consolidate its current services in a single, multipurpose layout.

The development that has been in planning and property acquisition for nearly two years will include primary, surgical and specialty care.

It will consolidate services at the Fairchild Street facility, which Carle leases, as well as the Vermilion Street building, which it owns and will sell. It will also locate its ambulances at the new medical center.

A construction start date is still unknown, pending state regulatory and other approvals but Caleb Miller, Carle senior vice president, said they hope it’s open by the end of 2021.

