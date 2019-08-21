DANVILLE — Carle announced it’s building a 17-acre medical campus west of downtown Danville to consolidate its current services in a single, multipurpose layout.
The development that has been in planning and property acquisition for nearly two years will include primary, surgical and specialty care.
Carle plans to consolidate its current Danville facilities and develop a medical campus between Logan and Gilbert streets, Carle announced today with the City of Danville and Vermilion Advantage. https://t.co/vFiHHCdXO8 pic.twitter.com/tIeDwABlwU— Carle (@Carle_org) August 21, 2019
It will consolidate services at the Fairchild Street facility, which Carle leases, as well as the Vermilion Street building, which it owns and will sell. It will also locate its ambulances at the new medical center.
A construction start date is still unknown, pending state regulatory and other approvals but Caleb Miller, Carle senior vice president, said they hope it’s open by the end of 2021.