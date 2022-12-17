URBANA — A Carlinville man found in a car Friday that did not belong to him is expected to be formally charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle.
A University of Illinois police report said a man parked his Nissan Rogue in a metered space in the 100 block of Peabody Drive in Champaign after 9 p.m. Thursday and when he returned to it about 10 a.m. Friday, it was gone.
Police took him to his home, where he believed the spare key was but when he couldn’t find it, he told police it must have been in the car.
Later Friday morning, police spotted the Rogue being driven by Javarrias J. Miller, 23, who told police he bought it the night before for $2,500 from an unknown man who saw him walking and asked him if he needed a car.
After Miller changed the details of his story a couple of times and police confirmed from the owner that Miller did not have permission to drive the vehicle, they arrested Miller.
He appeared in bond court Saturday, where Judge Ramona Sullivan released him on his own recognizance.