Listen to this article
Dean Carlton
Buy Now

Dean Carlton

DANVILLE — Dean Carlton, an avid hot air balloonist, talented DJ and frequent community volunteer, has been named by the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS as the 2022 recipient of the First Citizen award.

Managing partner for Heritage Development, Carlton played an integral part in bringing back Balloons over Vermilion to Danville after a COVID-19 pause. 

“You get the thrill of leaving the ground, but it’s not like a jet throwing you back in the seat,” Carlton told The News-Gazette ahead of the event's return in 2021. “I have flown well over 800 flights. It’s still exciting to me. I still get the giggle in my belly at 15 feet off the ground. It’s really hard to describe how that feels. Scary, it’s not. It’s exciting. For the most part, you’re standing still. The world is just moving underneath you.”

Past First Citizens

1933 A.R. Samuel

1934 Frank P. Meyer

1935 H.C. Horneman

1936 W.H. Debenham

1937 E.C. Hewes

1938 Paul S. Millikin

1939 Joseph S. Belton

1940 Clint C. Tilton

1941 F.W. Butterworth

1942 George W. Johnson

1943 A. W. Heskett

1944 Thomas P. Ronan

1945 William M. Acton

1946 Phil F. Theurer

1947 William Vogt

1948 Woods Martin

1949 Al E. McGrath

1950 Dr. Harlan S. English

1951 J. K. Holmes

1952 Clifford R. Kesler

1953 C. Howard Pearson

1954 Robert A. Brennan

1955 Dr. Holland Williamson

1956 Dr. J. McLean Reed

1957 Judge Frank J. Meyer

1958 Don Wilson

1959 Jack Millikin

1960 William Leverenz

1961 David J. Twomey

1962 William Buchar

1963 Robert Burow

1964 Dr. Otto Schaffer

1965 Leonard Jaffe

1966 Kenneth Bentley

1967 Dr. L.W. Tanner

1968 Orville Laker

1969 Glen Murphy

1970 Margaret English

1971 Paul Shebby

1972 Max Peterson

1973 Rev C.B. Motsett

1974 No award listed

1975 Russell Guin

1976 Arthur Fleming

1977 Dr. O.J. Michael

1978 Louis Mervis

1979 W.R. Hawkins

1980 Tom Conron Jr.

1981 Ben Jewell

1982 Robert Norwood

1983 Gary C. Roges

1984 Lloyd Hilleary

1985 Judge John P. Meyer

1986 Dorothy Sturm Duensing

1987 Thomas C. Crays

1988 H. Michael Finkle

1989 John C. Sanders

1990 Dale Foster

1991 Robert W. Randall

1992 Dr. Robert L. Ewbank

1993 Hershall E. Lee

1994 Dr. David Fields

1995 James D. Anderson

1996 Nancy Mettam

1997 Harry E. Peterson

1998 Raj Karinattu

1999 W. John Shane

2000 Harold “Sparky” Songer

2001 Julius W. Hegeler II

2002 Dr. Thomas J. Halloran

2003 Harold Leisch

2004 Patrick J. O’Shaughnessy

2005 Gary Dyar

2006 Bob Richard

2007 Deana Witzel

2008 Bill E. Fulton

2009 Mike Hulvey

2010 Anne P. Sacheli

2011 Judd Peck

2012 Sybil Stern Mervis

2013 Dickey Shockey

2014 Sue Richter

2015 Lori Lyons

2016 Fred Faulstich

2017 Mary Thompson

2018 Rose Gates

2019 Wendy Lambert

2020 No award given

2021 Community's essential workers

2022 Dean Carlton

Trending Videos