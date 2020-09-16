URBANA — Criminal charges alleging a Champaign man shot another man in Urbana earlier this year have been dismissed.
Darrell Keith Hubbard, 25, had been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting a man in the leg on the evening of Feb. 15 in the 2600 block of High Street.
A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly after the incident and he was located in Decatur in April.
His jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday before Judge Roger Webber but Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said he was forced to dismiss after losing his key witness.
“The shooting victim provided a signed statement saying he could no longer identify Hubbard as the gunman. Without the victim's cooperation, we could not proceed with the case,” Larson said.
The case was investigated by the Champaign County sheriff’s office.