URBANA — Some 58 hours after making the fateful decision to break into an Urbana man’s home while armed, a Champaign teen died.
Davontae Brown, 15, died in the critical care unit of Carle Hospital in Urbana at 5:30 a.m. Friday, just days shy of his 16th birthday.
He never regained consciousness after passing out while in a chokehold applied by a man defending himself and his home Tuesday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the official cause of Davontae’s death may not be known for weeks until further lab tests are completed.
On Friday afternoon, a group of people grieving for the teen gathered outside the Pennsylvania Avenue home of the man thrust into the limelight for his protective actions. They released balloons and dispersed after a few minutes.
Davontae was the third of Nicole Grear’s four children. He was a student at Central High School in Champaign.
District social workers and psychologists said Friday anyone wanting to talk by phone or have a virtual meeting with a mental health professional should email: centralstudentsupport_group@u4sd.org.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Davonate was armed with a rifle when he kicked open the door of the house, apparently intent on robbing the stranger.
Davontae’s 16-year-old female cousin, police learned, had knocked on the man’s door and as a ruse to gain admission, asked if she could use his phone. He said no and began to close the door when Davontae, holding a rifle, made his unwelcome entry.
Another of his cousins, a 13-year-old boy, had also approached the house.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said he’s not certain if that youth actually made it all the way into the house.
When the 16-year-old girl sprayed pepper spray, it hit both the resident and Davontae but created enough of a distraction for the 25-year-old man, who had served in the Marines, to disarm Davontae and apply a chokehold until he quit struggling.
A neighbor who heard the home’s security alarm sounding came over, saw the man holding Davontae with his arms behind his back, and retreated to his home to call 911.
Davontae’s two cousins had run off by the time police arrived.
They found the 13-year-old boy a few blocks away.
Rietz on future charges
Police examined the home’s security video and could see that the younger boy was holding what appeared to be a silver gun, Rietz said.
That boy told them that the girl took it.
Police arrested her the next day at her Champaign home but the gun, which the 13-year-old claimed was a BB gun, has not been recovered.
Rietz said it’s “very unlikely” she would consider more serious charges against the cousins.
“We could charge the other two with felony murder in light of a death that occurred in the commission of a felony,” she said. “Legally, that would be an option.”
“But at this time, I would call that very unlikely in light of the age and the lack of criminal history of the 13-year-old, the circumstances regarding the 16-year-old female — she is currently in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services — and finally, the fact that these three young people are all related,” Rietz said.
Investigation ongoing
But she said her office will proceed with the prosecution of the other two for home invasion and residential burglary.
Urbana police continue to investigate the crime, including looking for the missing handgun and trying to find out where Davontae got the rifle.
Rietz said the justice system had tried repeatedly to get help for the now-deceased boy.
“He was referred to the Youth Assessment Center 13 times beginning in 2014,” she said, noting that he would have been 9 at the time of that initial contact.
That center is intended as a place for police to take wayward juveniles so that they can be referred to resources in the community intended to help them and their families instead of being arrested and charged.
Davontae did have three prior convictions for retail theft so Rietz said she is familiar with his mother.
“She’s a young mother. She cares. She’s always been there for every hearing. She’s tried. She’s always supported the system,” Rietz said.
‘It is heartbreaking’
Rietz said within the court system, Davontae had participated in the juvenile court diversion program through probation, that he and his mother went through “Parenting with Love and Limits,” and that he had received both inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance abuse.
He was on probation for aggravated battery for having used a stun gun in the parking lot of a store in Champaign last October on the same 16-year-old cousin who is now in custody.
“It’s sad but he made the choices he made,” Rietz said.
Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, who has previously represented Davontae, was clearly shaken by the news of what happened this week.
“I represent a lot of young kids. I can’t comment about any of them individually but I can say that they are often funny and sweet, frustrating and impulsive. And when they make the kind of mistake that can never be corrected, it is heartbreaking,” she said.