URBANA - A Champaign County judge Friday sentenced convicted killer Michael Henslick to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Henslick, who turns 32 on Sunday, was convicted on Valentine’s Day of the first-degree murder of Holly Cassano, killed in her own home in Mahomet on Nov. 2, 2009.
Judge Heidi Ladd, in the waning days of a 21-year career on the bench, imposed a life sentence without parole on Henslick, saying that the public needed to be protected from the "unpredictable person who goes off like a time bomb."
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz asked for natural life. Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus asked for 20 years, the minimum.
"He took no responsibility, not even a glimmer of remorse," Ladd said, adding that Henslick's acts were "calculated to inflict the maximum amount of pain and suffering" on Miss Cassano.
Henslick on Friday made a rambling, 24-minute statement, saying he didn't commit the crime and that he was cut when he tried to get between an attacker and Miss Cassano.
"For 11 years that family doesn't know what happened. I don't know why. I have some ideas," Henslick said, adding he should have called 911 right away to help.
The jury that convicted him in one hour found that Henslick’s repeated stabbing and sexual assault of Miss Cassano, 22, was “exceptionally brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty” which made his range of penalties 20 years to natural life with no possibility of parole.
A combination of work by a genetic genealogist in narrowing the pool of suspects and Henslick’s DNA on a discarded cigarette led to his arrest Aug. 28, 2018, almost nine years after Miss Cassano’s mother, Toni Cassano, discovered her lifeless body.
Authorities learned that Henslick lived in the same area and had gone to the same high school as Miss Cassano, who left behind a daughter.
During a more than three-hour interview with Champaign County sheriff’s investigators on the day of his arrest, Henslick admitted stabbing Miss Cassano 55 to 60 times “all over” and in a “fit of rage” but he was never able to articulate a reason they could understand.