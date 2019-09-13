CATLIN — The Catlin Historical Society will host its annual Museum Fall Dinner on Oct. 6.
Meals will be served on the museum grounds, 210 N. Paris St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Museum member Buzz Ritchie will cook ham-and-bean soup over an open fire. Other menu items include chili, barbecue, hot dogs, coney dogs, applesauce, dessert and drinks.
A free-will donation will be taken.
Seating will be available in the log cabin building, where people can enjoy a glimpse of the past. The museum complex will be open to guests, and new exhibits will be on display.