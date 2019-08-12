CATLIN — The Catlin Lion’s Club will hold its annual Fish Bash and Street Festival on Aug. 31 in the downtown business district.
All-you-can-eat fish dinners will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. There will also be hot dogs and barbecue for sale.
Activities include a dunk tank (with VIP participants), inflatables, a cake walk and bingo, and the Salt Fork North Elementary OPT will sponsor a variety of kids’ games.
There will be a raffle drawing for a $500 cash grand prizes and other prizes. Tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5, and are available at the event.
In addition, One Foot In will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. The performance will take place near the beer garden, provided by the Catlin American Legion Davis Busby Post.
This is the 75th year that the Lion’s Club has held the fish fry, which started in the park and was moved to the downtown area in 2015.
Proceeds from the event are used to help people with vision loss, hearing loss and diabetes diagnoses and care, as well as community projects.
“We also sponsor a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating high school student each year,” said member David Dutton.
Dutton said the club currently has about 20 members, but is looking to recruit more.
“If you come out to the event, feel free to come up to one of us and ask us what it’s all about,” he said.