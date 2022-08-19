It's been a year of comings and goings for Champaign PD: 11 hired (including Chief Tim Tyler) and six retired, leaving the department with 22 openings. Here's the latest on law enforcement staffing in Champaign County, Danville, Douglas Co., Gibson City, Hoopeston, Iroquois Co., LeRoy, Mahomet, Monticello, Paxton, Piatt Co., Rantoul, Tolono, Urbana and Vermilion Co., plus Parkland and UI police.