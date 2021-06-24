What did Greg Daley think of the image captured by a neighbor’s video doorbell during Thursday afternoon’s storm?
“I’m just glad no one was checking the mail,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Caught on camera at 2:31 p.m.: Lightning striking the mailbox outside Greg and Judy Daley’s house on Chestnut Grove Drive in Champaign. A neighbor sent it to the Daleys, who were impressed that the mailbox was in one piece afterward.
“Just some chipped paint,” Greg said. “I couldn’t believe it was still standing.”
Jim Rossow